City of Elkton 2024 Car/Truck Show

Join us on June 22nd for our 2nd Annual Car/Truck Show sponsored by That Guy Who Fixes Stuff, LLC & the City of Elkton! This event will be at the Todd County Central High School beginning at 12PM. Judging will start at 1PM & the award ceremony will take place at 5PM.

Kona Ice, The Filling Station & Palate Junkies will be on site!

Gives away items will be handed out through out the event.

Awards will be sponsored by O'Reilly Auto Parts of Elkton!

Award List: *Best in Show *People's Choice *Most Unique *Just for Fun Award *Best Car *Best Truck *Most Original Car *Most Original Truck *Best Chevy Muscle *Best Ford Muscle *Best Mopar *Best 4X4 *Best Import*Best 80's Car *Best 80's Truck *Best Jeep *Best Motorcycle *Best Chevelle *Best Mustang *Best Pontiac *Best Convertible *Best Corvette *Best Hot Rod *Best Rat Rod *Best Volkswagen *Best Youth Built (Under 25) *Farthest Distance Traveled *Best Veteran Owned *Best Engine *Best Paint *Best Interior *City of Elkton Choice *O'Reilly Auto Parts of Elkton Choice

For more information, please call 270.265.9877 or visit elktonky.com