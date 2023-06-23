City of Crestview Hills Summer Concert

Thomas More College 333 Thomas More Pkwy, Crestview Hills, Kentucky 41017

Music starts at 6:30 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m.

The City thanks our signature sponsor, Republic Bank, for again sponsoring the Summer Concert. A big thank you to our other sponsors for making this event possible.

Food, beer, and other beverages will be available for purchase. Coolers are permitted, but no outside alcohol is allowed.

Patrons can follow additional announcements on the City’s Social Media pages:

    FACEBOOK: @CityofCrestviewHills

    TWITTER: @CrestviewHills 

    INSTAGRAM: @Crestviewhills

For more information, contact City Staff at 859.341.7373

