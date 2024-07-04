Civil War Frankfort: A Walking Tour

Did you know that Frankfort was the only state capital to be captured by the Confederacy during the Civil War? Join KHS staff for a Civil War walking tour of downtown Frankfort. Learn about the history of the state capital during the conflict and its aftermath, the prominent leaders involved, and the military clashes that raged around the city.

*This is a rain or shine tour and wear comfortable walking shoes!

For more information please call 502.564.1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events