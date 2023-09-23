Civil War Frankfort: A Walking Tour
Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Did you know that Frankfort was the only state capital to be captured by the Confederacy during the Civil War? Join KHS staff for a Civil War walking tour of downtown Frankfort. Learn about the history of the state capital during the conflict and its aftermath, the prominent leaders involved, and the military clashes that raged around the city.
Admission Fee: $25 non-member attendees, $15 KHS members
Register at: history.ky.gov