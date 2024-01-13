× Expand Picasa

The Civil War and the Governor: a tour of the Old State Capitol through the eyes of Governor Thomas E. Bramlette

How did Kentuckians understand the Civil War? This tour through the Old State Capitol answers that question by looking at Thomas E. Bramlette, one of Kentucky three Union Governors during the conflict. By intertwining Bramlette’s wartime roles as soldier, attorney, and governor with the lives of ordinary Kentuckians, this tour walks visitors through both physical spaces and the individual experiences of the war years. This tour uses Bramlette as a lens to explore the secession crisis, political debates and military operations in Kentucky, as well as the process of emancipation. This tour lasts approximately one hour.

For more information, please visit history.ky.gov/