Civil War History Day - Frankfort

Civil War History Day

Learn about the Civil War in Kentucky in the inaugural KHS Civil War History Day. In this all-day event, Visitors will have the opportunity to meet and hear talks by prominent scholars in the field and view Civil War artifacts presented by KHS curators. Staff will also lead visitors on specialized tours that explore the history of the Civil War and its aftermath and how it continues to affect Kentucky today. Civil War buffs, graduate students, and educators are especially encouraged to attend.

Admission Fee: $25 non-member attendees, $15 KHS Members and teachers

Register at: history.ky.gov