Classic Rock Silent Disco at Atrium Norton Commons

You Can't Always Get What You Want- but you CAN get a Classic Rock Silent Disco! Get ready to rock at Atrium Norton Commons on Saturday, July 13th! One channel will be dedicated to the greatest Rock and Roll hits of the 60s, 70s, and 80s. From psychedelic rock to big hair bangers, we've got it all! Our other two channels will feature your favorite hip hop and pop/dance hits. We'll see you there!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit eventvesta.com/events/73944/t/tickets