Louisville Silent Disco Let's get back to basics!

Classic Silent Disco at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

Let's get back to basics! We're throwing a Classic Silent Disco on Friday, July 12th at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens from 7 - 10. Come dance to all your favorite bangers as you choose between decades, hip-hop, pop, emo, and more! It's the classic LSD experience you know and love!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

Advance tickets are available at the link this event and guarantee you a pair of headphones in the event we run out or reach capacity. Otherwise, headphones can be rented at Oldham Gardens on the night of.

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit eventvesta.com/events/74997/t/tickets