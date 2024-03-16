Clay Cook x Anchal: Stitched In Strength Launch Party at KMAC
to
KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Clay Cook
Clay Cook x Anchal Event Poster
Clay Cook x Anchal: Stitched In Strength Launch Party
'Stitched In Strength' is a solo photography exhibition created by acclaimed photographer Clay Cook. It dives deep into the heart of Anchal by shifting its focus onto the people, places, processes, and products that define the brand. The body of work not only portrays the beauty of the artisans' craft but also shines a light on the dedicated women who give it life.
RSVP @ www.claycookxanchal.com
FREE TICKET:
RSVP Required
Saturday, March 16th 2024
5:30pm to 11:00pm
• Cash bar featuring signature cocktails
• Passed hors’ d'oeuvres
• Live music from DJ Sam Sneed
VIP TICKET:
$55 Per Ticket
Saturday, March 16th 2024
5:30pm to 11:00pm
• Open bar featuring signature cocktails
• Passed hors’ d'oeuvres
• Live music from DJ Sam Sneed
• An exclusive edition, signed print from Clay Cook
• Limited Availability
RSVP @ claycookxanchal.com