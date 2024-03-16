Clay Cook x Anchal: Stitched In Strength Launch Party at KMAC

× Expand Clay Cook Clay Cook x Anchal Event Poster

Clay Cook x Anchal: Stitched In Strength Launch Party

'Stitched In Strength' is a solo photography exhibition created by acclaimed photographer Clay Cook. It dives deep into the heart of Anchal by shifting its focus onto the people, places, processes, and products that define the brand. The body of work not only portrays the beauty of the artisans' craft but also shines a light on the dedicated women who give it life.

RSVP @ www.claycookxanchal.com

FREE TICKET:

RSVP Required

Saturday, March 16th 2024

5:30pm to 11:00pm

• Cash bar featuring signature cocktails

• Passed hors’ d'oeuvres

• Live music from DJ Sam Sneed

VIP TICKET:

$55 Per Ticket

Saturday, March 16th 2024

5:30pm to 11:00pm

• Open bar featuring signature cocktails

• Passed hors' d'oeuvres

• Live music from DJ Sam Sneed

• An exclusive edition, signed print from Clay Cook

• Limited Availability

