Clermont Steep Launch - Louisville

CLERMONT STEEP LAUNCH - SINGLE MALT WHISKEY LAUNCH

Join us on Wednesday, June 7th at 6:00 at Bourbons Bistro for the Launch of Clermont Steep Single Malt Whiskey.

Special Guest Beth Burrows, Senior American Whiskey Ambassador from James B. Beam Distilling, will be on hand to talk about Clermont Steep.

This event will offer you a tasting, select appetizers, and cocktails. Additional Jim Beam products to be offered at cash bar.

$30 per person. Reservations and pre-payment required. Space is limited. Click on Experiences to make your reservation.

For more information, please visit opentable.com/r/bourbons-bistro-louisville