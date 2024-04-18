× Expand The James B. Beam Distilling Co. A. Overholt American Straight Rye Whiskey

Clermont Supper Club featuring A. Overholt American Straight Rye Whiskey

Join Master Distillers Fred and Freddie Noe at The Kitchen Table Restaurant and be among the first to enjoy the latest releases from The James B. Beam Distilling Co. Each Clermont Supper Club features a new menu of Beam-inspired fare, unique cocktails, and behind-the-barrel stories from the First Family of Bourbon.

At Clermont Supper Club, guests taste the latest releases alongside a specially crafted dinner paired with a selection of cocktails and pours from The James B. Beam Distilling Co. portfolio. Following dinner, guests have the opportunity to purchase limited offerings and merchandise after hours at The American Outpost.

In April our Clermont Supper Club will highlight A. Overholt (launching April 10th), a new rye whiskey paying homage to the brand’s tenacious founder Abraham Overholt and the newest offering from a brand in continuous production since 1810. This new Pennsylvania style rye whiskey delivers a complex aroma with warm, deep spice notes that will be paired with a unique Kentucky inspired menu for a culinary experience you’ll only find in Clermont!

Event Details:

• Date: Thursday, April 18th 2024

• Price: $275 (plus applicable taxes + fees)

• Time: 6:00 – 9:30 PM

• Location: 526 Happy Hollow Rd, Clermont, KY 40110 USA

• Must be 21+, Drink Smart®

For more information, please call 502.543.9877 or visit beamdistilling.com/distillery-events