Clermont Supper Club - Featuring the latest release from Booker’s® Bourbon

Visit The Kitchen Table at The James B. Beam Distilling Co. in Clermont, KY on June 15th and join Master Distillers Fred & Freddie Noe as well as The Kitchen Table Executive Chef Nate Snyder for the next Clermont Supper Club of 2023 and be among the first to taste the latest batch of Booker’s® Bourbon along with an evening of Beam-inspired fare, unique cocktails, and behind-the-barrel stories.

Our second 2023 release is the “Apprentice Batch”, which pays homage to the early days of Booker Noe’s career – far before he was the Sixth Generation Master Distiller – when he first learned the art of making bourbon under the guidance of his cousin Carl Beam.

Guests will have the opportunity to taste, and learn about this new liquid while enjoying a specially crafted 4-course meal paired with a selection of custom cocktails and pours of other bourbons from The James B. Beam Distilling Co’s family of brands. You will also have the opportunity to purchase the “Apprentice Batch” and other offerings and merchandise after hours at The American Outpost.

Doors open at 6:00pm EDT, Dinner from 6:30 EDT - 9:00pm EDT

Adult 21+ Tickets Required

For more information, please visit beamdistilling.com/distillery-events