Clermont Supper Club at The Kitchen Table

Visit The Kitchen Table at The James B. Beam Distilling Co. in Clermont, KY on April 20th and join Master Distillers Fred & Freddie Noe as well as The Kitchen Table Executive Chef Nate Snyder for our first Clermont Supper Club of 2023!

This after-hours culinary and bourbon pairing experience will highlight our 2023 Bardstown Collection Bourbon and feature a specially crafted 4-course pairing menu inspired by Beam family recipes along with unique cocktails and behind-the-barrel stories from our Master Distillers.

The Bardstown Collection is a collaboration between six local distilleries that unite annually to create a unique bourbon series showcasing the exceptional craftmanship, complex flavor profiles, and attention to detail that make Bardstown the Bourbon Capital of the World.

Our 2023 offering is a limited-edition blend of 3 milestone barrels with a one-of-a-kind flavor profile that will only be available at our distillery in Clermont, KY. Attendees will have the option to purchase this exclusive offering from our American Outpost during the event.

Visit our website to purchase your tickets today:

beamdistilling.com/distillery-events#id=clermont-