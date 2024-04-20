CNC Router 101 Woodcarving Class - Madisonville

× Expand CNC Router 101 Woodcarving Class CNC Router 101 Woodcarving Class

CNC Router 101 Woodcarving Class

Join us for an introductory class using the Powermatic CNC Router. With advances in technology and software, modern workshop CNC routers enable even novice woodworkers to produce all sorts of projects. One CNC can replace many tools that were traditionally necessary for most workshops!

During this class, you will learn the basics of using VCarve (software) and the CNC Router in order to make a small sign.

Sign up online, spots are limited to 5 per class.

Saturday, April 20, 2024

10 AM – 1 PM

Kentucky Movers and Makers

130 N. Seminary Street, Madisonville, KY

$45.00 (no additional fees, all supplies provided)

No prerequisites, basic computer knowledge is preferred. Age limit: 18+up

For more information, please call 270.825.8144 or visit https://placefull.com/4-20-24-cnc-router-101-for-beginners