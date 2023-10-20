Coach Casey Classic Golf Scramble - Oldham County

× Expand NAMI Louisville (National Alliance of Mental Illness Louisville) Coach Casey Classic Golf Scramble

Get your team ready now for the Coach Casey Classic Golf Scramble hosted by NAMI Louisville (National Alliance of Mental Illness Louisville) in honor of Casey Schaftlein and his family. Teams, sponsors and spectators are invited to enjoy a morning of golf at the Oldham County Country Club. Registration begins at 8 am and tournament starting at 9 am. Breakfast and lunch provided for entrants and sponsors. Registration is now open and closes October 14.

NAMI Louisville educates, advocates and supports those with mental health concerns and their families. All donations will go directly to providing free programs, services, and research to Kentuckiana to help to make a decisive change in those who struggle with suicidal thoughts or live with mental health conditions.

For more information visit www.NAMILouisville.org.