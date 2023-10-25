Coco in Concert on Tour at Norton Center for the Arts
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Norton Center
Coco in Concert on Tour
Disney Pixar’s Coco in Concert on Tour features a screening of the complete film with Oscar® and Grammy®-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s musical score performed by the 20-member Latin ensemble, Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México. In addition to the original score by Giacchino, “Coco” also features the Oscar®-winning song “Remember Me” by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and additional songs co-written by Germaine Franco and co-director and screenwriter Adrian Molina.
Produced by AMP Worldwide LLC
For more information visit www.nortoncenter.com