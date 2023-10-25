Coco in Concert on Tour at Norton Center for the Arts

× Expand Norton Center Coco in Concert on Tour

COCO IN CONCERT ON TOUR

Disney Pixar’s Coco in Concert on Tour features a screening of the complete film with Oscar® and Grammy®-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s musical score performed by the 20-member Latin ensemble, Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México. In addition to the original score by Giacchino, “Coco” also features the Oscar®-winning song “Remember Me” by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and additional songs co-written by Germaine Franco and co-director and screenwriter Adrian Molina.

Produced by AMP Worldwide LLC

