Collage Dance Collective - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Recently named a “Southern Cultural Treasure” by South Arts and the Ford Foundation, Collage Dance is one of the largest Black-led performing arts organizations in the South and one of a few professional ballet companies in the world with a roster of BIPOC dancers. Working to inspire the growth and diversity of ballet, the company has presented thirteen full-length seasons in Memphis, with national and international tours exhibiting a diverse range of classical and contemporary choreography.

This performance is funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Kentucky Arts Council. Additional support is provided by the Juanita Badgett Performing Arts Endowment

Tickets: $30 (main floor front)/$20 (main floor rear & balcony); Students & children: half-price

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/collage-dance-collective/