ColorFest - Bernheim Arboretum

Join us for Bernheim’s annual celebration of fall at ColorFest on Saturday, November 4, and Sunday, November 5, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.

Immerse yourself in the spectacular array of colors that fills Bernheim’s landscape with two days of family fun in nature. Enjoy crowd–favorite activities like the corn pit, mud pie kitchen, pumpkin rolling, and more, while also experiencing new activities that highlight the science of fall colors.

Other highlights of Bernheim’s longest-running festival also include live music, hands-on nature activities, delicious local food and drink, and regional art and craft vendors.

Advance tickets (through November 3): Bernheim members $10; non-member adults (ages 14+) $13 per person; children (13 and under) free

Day-of tickets: Bernheim members $12; non-member adults (ages 14+) $15 per person; children (13 and under) free

All activities are included in the ticket price.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/colorfest-6/2023-11-04/