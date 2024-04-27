Colton Kise & Syndey Adams at The Grove
to
The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Kentucky 42141
Candace Barbee
Kise Adams 4.27 - 1
Orange background/photos of two artists/ reads "The Grove presents Colton Kise and Sydney Adams, April 27th, all ages, the groveglasgow.com, 702 Happy Valley Rd. Glasgow KY" black desert image element.
Colton Kise & Syndey Adams at The Grove
Come hang with us on Saturday, April 27th for a night of music with Colton Kise and classic country queen Sydney Adams! 🌵
Bring a chair, reserve a table or take in the view from The Treehouse! Music starts at 7:00 pm CST! Gates open at 5:30 pm CST, come early to grab your spot and a Grove specialty cocktail! 🎊
$8 admission, kids 12 and under are FREE!
Outside chairs are permitted.
Limited table reservations available., call 270.629.4263, send us a DM or email booking@thegrove-ky.com to reserve!
ADA Accessible
Philly Willies will be on-site serving food all night!
Limited table reservations available., call 270.629.4263, send us a DM or email booking@thegrove-ky.com to reserve!