× Expand Candace Barbee Kise Adams 4.27 - 1 Orange background/photos of two artists/ reads "The Grove presents Colton Kise and Sydney Adams, April 27th, all ages, the groveglasgow.com, 702 Happy Valley Rd. Glasgow KY" black desert image element.

Colton Kise & Syndey Adams at The Grove

Come hang with us on Saturday, April 27th for a night of music with Colton Kise and classic country queen Sydney Adams! 🌵

Bring a chair, reserve a table or take in the view from The Treehouse! Music starts at 7:00 pm CST! Gates open at 5:30 pm CST, come early to grab your spot and a Grove specialty cocktail! 🎊

$8 admission, kids 12 and under are FREE!

Outside chairs are permitted.

Limited table reservations available., call 270.629.4263, send us a DM or email booking@thegrove-ky.com to reserve!

ADA Accessible

Philly Willies will be on-site serving food all night!

