Colton Kise & Syndey Adams at The Grove

The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Kentucky 42141

Come hang with us on Saturday, April 27th for a night of music with Colton Kise and classic country queen Sydney Adams! 🌵

Bring a chair, reserve a table or take in the view from The Treehouse! Music starts at 7:00 pm CST! Gates open at 5:30 pm CST, come early to grab your spot and a Grove specialty cocktail! 🎊

$8 admission, kids 12 and under are FREE!

Outside chairs are permitted.

Limited table reservations available., call 270.629.4263, send us a DM or email booking@thegrove-ky.com to reserve!

ADA Accessible

Philly Willies will be on-site serving food all night!

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
270.629.4263
