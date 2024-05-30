Comedy Duos - The Caravan Louisville

The Caravan 1250 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky

Comedy Duos - The Caravan Louisville

Some of the most famous comedy acts in history have been comedy duos -- Laurel & Hardy, Abbott & Costello, Key & Peele.

So we invited comics from across the region to form duos and get on stage together.

Be at the Caravan on May 30 to see if you've witnessed the next Rowan & Martin or Turner & Hooch.

For more information, please call 502.634.1447 or visit cli.re/68325-comedy-duos

Comedy, Food & Drink
502.634.1447
