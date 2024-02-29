Comedy Night at 3rdTurn Brewing in Jeffersontown
3rd Turn Brewing 10408 Watterson Trail, Louisville, Kentucky 40299
Louisville Laughs
Standup comedy show
Join us Thursday, Feb. 29, at 3rd Turn Brewing's Next Door Cocktail Bar in Jeffersontown.
The comedy show features host Keith McGill, Creig Ewing and headliner Sean Smith.
Sean is one of Louisville's most accomplished comedians and a favorite playing a multitude of characters in the popular Character Assassination roasts.
Your ticket gets you one drink in addition to a night of laughter.
For more information, please visit eventvesta.com/events/61660/t/tickets