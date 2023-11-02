Comedy Night at The Sanctuary at Oldham Gardens

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Comedy Night at The Sanctuary at Oldham Gardens

$35 per person

Visit Oldham Gardens new 21+ space, The Sanctuary for Comedy Night! Doors will open at 6 pm and the show will run from 7 - 8:30 pm. This night of laughs will be featuring Joe Deuce and Lena Beamish. Hosted by Keith McGill. Ticket includes 1 drink, 1 appetizer, and a night of entertainment and laughs. Tickets can purchased online or in person.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Comedy, Food & Drink
502.215.0114
