Comedy Night at The Sanctuary at Oldham Gardens
to
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
$35 per person
Visit Oldham Gardens new 21+ space, The Sanctuary for Comedy Night! Doors will open at 6 pm and the show will run from 7 - 8:30 pm. This night of laughs will be featuring Joe Deuce and Lena Beamish. Hosted by Keith McGill. Ticket includes 1 drink, 1 appetizer, and a night of entertainment and laughs. Tickets can purchased online or in person.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/