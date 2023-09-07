Comedy Night at The Sanctuary

Comedy Night at The Sanctuary

Join us for Comedy Night at The Sanctuary! Doors will open at 6 pm and the show will run from 7 - 8:30 pm. This night of laughs will be hosted by Keith McGill, featuring Sean Smith and Jake Hovis.

$35 per person.

For more information, please call 502.215.0114 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Comedy, Parents
