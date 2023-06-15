Here Comes Summer! Trivia Night at Play Louisville

× Expand Khoa Nguyen summer-trivia-square-date - 1 Here Comes Summer Trivia Night

Here Comes Summer! Trivia Night

Get ready to heat things up with our next Trivia Night extravaganza.

"Here Comes Summer!" – a fantastic trivia night fundraiser in support of VOICES of Kentuckiana will challenge your knowledge and celebrate the spirit of summer in a way that only VOICES can.

As you test your trivia skills, you'll be supporting an organization that embodies diversity, acceptance, and unity. Join us on June 15 at Play Louisville as our sizzling quizmasters lead the way through quizzical rounds, each packed with questions about Movies, Music, Books, Vacations, Science, Sports, and Weather. So brush up on your summer blockbusters, Billboard hits, beach reads, and more, because "Here Comes Summer!" is a chance to support our community and to look forward to our brightest season.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the game starts promptly at 7:00 p.m.

Teams are encouraged, but we'll help you find a team if you're flying solo.

PLAY Louisville is located at 1101 E. Washington St., Louisville, KY 40206

Tickets are $15/person and will be available at the door.

For more information, please visit voicesky.org/june-2023-trivia-night