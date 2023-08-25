Community Education Luncheon - Henderson
One Life Henderson 1644 2nd St, Kentucky 42420
Community Education Luncheon
Friday, August 25th
11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
One Life Church Henderson
$30.00 Chamber member
$35.00 Non-member
Speaker:
Dr. Dawn Offutt - Executive Director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion with the Kentucky Council for Post-Secondary Education
For more information, please visit business.hendersonkychamber.com/
Education & Learning, Food & Drink