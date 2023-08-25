Community Education Luncheon - Henderson

Community Education Luncheon

Friday, August 25th

11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

One Life Church Henderson

$30.00 Chamber member

$35.00 Non-member

Speaker:

Dr. Dawn Offutt - Executive Director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion with the Kentucky Council for Post-Secondary Education

For more information, please visit business.hendersonkychamber.com/