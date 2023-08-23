Community Education Series: The Power of Sleep - Louisville

× Expand Nazareth Home Nazareth Home: A Healing Ministry

Community Education Series: The Power of Sleep

Come to Nazareth Home's next Community Education Series with Dr. Scott A. McClure, Director of Norton Healthcare Sleep Services to learn why a good night’s sleep is essential to successful aging. In this session, we’ll examine the relationship between aging and sleep and why sleep is important to our overall health and wellness. Attendees in this session will also get an overview of sleep medicines and understand varied testing and treatment options for an array of sleep disorders.

For more information, please visit nazhome.org/rsvp