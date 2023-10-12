Curious Buzz Open House - La Grange

× Expand Curious Buzz Community Invited to Curious Buzz Open House

Community Invited to Curious Buzz Open House

Needing a place to host an event, bridal shower or corporate meeting? Or maybe just a local spot where you can enjoy zero proof options without feeling pressured to drink alcohol? CURIOUS BUZZ is the place to be! This trendy eatery and mixology bar located at 116 E. Main Street in La Grange offers dine-in, take-out and outdoor seating in a patio area perfect for your next gathering or to relax with friends and family.

CURIOUS BUZZ is hosting an Open House on Thursday, October 5th from 5 – 7 pm for local business owners, churches, local organizations, and individuals so you can see the space for yourself. Come out and let owner George Parker show you around and explain the concept behind CURIOUS BUZZ. Guests will be able to sample an assortment of zero proof beverages and shareable charcuterie boards, featuring locally cured meats and regional cheeses. Vegan, vegetarian, nut-free and gluten free options will be available as well.

Learn how to incorporate into your business Kentucky’s largest selection of mocktails, zero proof wines, beers and spirits – all great alternatives to an event where non-alcoholic options are sought and can be found locally at CURIOUS BUZZ. The thing that sets CURIOUS BUZZ apart and makes it unique is its offerings of non-alcoholic, zero proof options for patrons. The goal is to encourage you to drink differently if that is your choice – enjoy the benefits to this mixology bar’s offerings through #mindfuldrinking while remaining #sobercurious.

CURIOUS BUZZ is the perfect spot for weddings, bridal showers, baby showers, rehearsal dinners, corporate events and meetings, etc. Also offered is an impressive selection of charcuterie boards and other menu items for all your party or get-together needs, plus smoothies by Local Blend. Other ways to enjoy CURIOUS BUZZ include Family Game Night every Wednesday from 5–7 pm, followed by Trivia Night from 7-9 pm, and every last Thursday of each month an Under 21 event will be held – don’t miss the Thursday Sept. 28 event which will feature a Barbie theme. So come out and see what all the BUZZ is about!

Please RSVP to 502.515.0388 if you can make its.

CURIOUS BUZZ is adjacent to The Cheeky Museum of Contemporary Art. For more info: 502.515.0388, info@curious-buzz.com, @curiousbuzzky, or check out the menu and updates at the Curious Buzz Facebook page. Online orders can be placed at https://order.toasttab.com/online/curious-buzz. Business hours: Wed., 11 am – 9 pm; Thurs. & Fri., 11 am – 8 pm; and Sat. 10 am – 8 pm.

For more information, please visit curious-buzz.com