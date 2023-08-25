Concert in the Park presents MIXTAPE 80'S TRIBUTE BAND at Rough River Dam

Ladies dress up in your favorite 80's jeans, tease up your hair and guys pull out those old shoulder padded jackets for MIXTAPE 80'S TRIBUTE BAND will be taking you down memory lane with hits from favorite bands of the 1980's. We'll even have a contest for the best 1980's fashion this evening! This group is not only great to hear but fun to watch. Brad Norsworthy of Breck County Kentucky Farm Bureau and P6 Products are making this FREE to the public event possible.

Bring your own lawn chair and pick out a spot to enjoy the entertainment.

Dining available on the patio or in Grayson's Landing Restaurant.

Check out the Facebook page of Mixtape 80's Tribute Band for videos.

For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov/falls-rough/events/events/concert-park-presents-mixtape-80s-tribute-band