Concert In The Park at Rough River Dam - Linda Smith Band
Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
Linda Smith
Linda Smith Band entertains Memorial Weekend
CONCERT IN THE PARK - Linda Smith Band
10th concert season opens with music of the Linda Smith Band courtesy of The Friends of Rough River. Music in the style of Heart, Cheryl Crowe, Linda Ronstadt and other favorite female rock artists will be performed on the patio facing Rough River Lake. This event is always free to the public.
For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation