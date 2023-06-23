Concert In The Park at Rough River Dam - Cam Thompson
Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
CONCERT IN THE PARK - Cam Thompson
Concert season continues with the talents of Owensboro, KY native Cam Thompson and his band. Bring your lawn chair and find a comfortable place on the lawn near the lake. All concerts are free to the public.
For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov
