Concert In The Park at Rough River Dam - Cam Thompson

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

CONCERT IN THE PARK - Cam Thompson

Concert season continues with the talents of Owensboro, KY native Cam Thompson and his band. Bring your lawn chair and find a comfortable place on the lawn near the lake. All concerts are free to the public.

For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
270.257.2311
