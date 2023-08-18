Concert In The Park - Rough River Dam

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Road, Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

Concert in the Park 2023 features Rodney Watts & Band on the patio facing Rough River Lake. This free event is fun for the entire family. Rodney performs country favorites as well as original songs and sings with his 2 daughters too. Enjoy a delicious meal in the Grayson's Landing Restaurant and relax during the evening to some great musical entertainment. This event is free to the public.

For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
270.257.2311
