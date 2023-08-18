Concert In The Park - Rough River Dam
Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Road, Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
Rodney Watts
Retired veteran, Rodney Watts, entertains during a special event.
CONCERT IN THE PARK
Concert in the Park 2023 features Rodney Watts & Band on the patio facing Rough River Lake. This free event is fun for the entire family. Rodney performs country favorites as well as original songs and sings with his 2 daughters too. Enjoy a delicious meal in the Grayson's Landing Restaurant and relax during the evening to some great musical entertainment. This event is free to the public.
For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov