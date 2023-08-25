Concert In The Park - Rough River Dam

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Road, Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

CONCERT IN THE PARK

Mixtape 80's Tribute Band will be performing all the favorite hits from the 1980's! Prizes for the best 1980's look that evening. Check out the Facebook page for this group. It will be fun for everyone who attends this free event.

For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
270-257-2311
