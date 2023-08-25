Concert In The Park - Rough River Dam

× Expand Mixtape 80's Tribute Band Mixtape 80's Tribute Band rocking the stage in Nashville, TN!

CONCERT IN THE PARK

Mixtape 80's Tribute Band will be performing all the favorite hits from the 1980's! Prizes for the best 1980's look that evening. Check out the Facebook page for this group. It will be fun for everyone who attends this free event.

