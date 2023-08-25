Concert In The Park - Rough River Dam
to
Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Road, Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
Mixtape 80's Tribute Band
Mixtape 80's Tribute Band rocking the stage in Nashville, TN!
CONCERT IN THE PARK
Mixtape 80's Tribute Band will be performing all the favorite hits from the 1980's! Prizes for the best 1980's look that evening. Check out the Facebook page for this group. It will be fun for everyone who attends this free event.
For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation