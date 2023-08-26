× Expand Bernheim Forest 1908 CONNECT-1272 Forest Giant at CONNECT

CONNECT at Bernheim

Discover the enchanting intersection of art, science, and nature during CONNECT, Bernheim’s annual eclectic evening event. Join us on August 26, 2023 4:21 – 10:21 p.m. to experience Lake Nevin as it comes alive with spontaneous art, drum circles, light sculptures, and musical performances from renowned artists along with hands-on art and science activities.

Visitors of all ages can bask in the glow of sunset in the forest, march to the beat of the drum circle and enjoy unique experiences throughout the day and evening hours. Refreshments from local food trucks, wine, and beer vendors will also be available throughout the event.

Advance tickets – link to come (through August 25): Bernheim members $10; non-member adults (ages 11+) $15 per person; children (10 and under) free

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/connect-at-bernheim-5/