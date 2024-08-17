× Expand Bernheim Forest CONNECT at Bernheim

Discover the enchanting intersection of art, science, and nature during CONNECT, Bernheim’s annual eclectic evening event. Join us on August 17, 5:33 – 11:33 p.m. to experience Lake Nevin as it comes alive with spontaneous art, light sculptures, and musical performances from renowned artists along with interactive art and science activities.

Visitors of all ages can bask in the glow of sunset in the forest and enjoy unique experiences throughout the day and evening hours. Refreshments from local food trucks, wine, and beer vendors will also be available throughout the event.

Giving Circles Members – be sure to visit the Forest Lounge at CONNECT near the Sunset Amphitheater for premium concert seating, catered hors d’oeuvres, cocktails from James B. Beam Distilling Co., artist meet-and-greet, and an elevated event experience.

If you’re not yet a Giving Circles member but want to upgrade for access to the Forest Lounge, call our Membership Desk at 502.215.7155.