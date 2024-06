Constitution Square Festival

Experience multiple artists, artisan and craft demonstrators, Farmers' Market fresh produce, flowers, baked goods, food trucks, local musicians performing all day at Constitution Square Festival.

Presenting Sponsor Whitaker Bank

Partners: Arts Commission, Farmers' Market, Chamber of Commerce, Destination Danville, City of Danville, Boyle County Fiscal Court

For more information call 859-618-6433 or visit danvillekentucky.com