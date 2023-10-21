Container Bulb Workshop – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Container Bulb Workshop – In-Person Workshop

Container Bulb Workshop – In-Person Workshop

$75 - $85 per person.

Join Yew Dell’s Horticulture Staff for a hands-on opportunity to create your own bulb “lasagna” with layered blooms that will emerge in the spring. Price includes bulbs from muscari, daffodil, and tulip genera, planting medium, vessel, and directions on overwintering your bulbs.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/