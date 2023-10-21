Container Bulb Workshop – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Container Bulb Workshop – In-Person Workshop

$75 - $85 per person.

Join Yew Dell’s Horticulture Staff for a hands-on opportunity to create your own bulb “lasagna” with layered blooms that will emerge in the spring. Price includes bulbs from muscari, daffodil, and tulip genera, planting medium, vessel, and directions on overwintering your bulbs.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

502.241.4788
