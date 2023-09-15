Controlled Chaos - Greyline Station

Greyline Station 101 W Loudon Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Controlled Chaos

Controlled Chaos is a must-see exhibition for anyone who appreciates the power of art to inspire and uplift. It is a reminder that even in the midst of chaos, we can find beauty and meaning in our lives.

Each of the 17 pieces are a reflection of the creative's personal journey and serves as an inspiration to those who are persevering to overcome their own obstacles. A visual representation of the chaos that surrounds us, while also celebrating the beauty that emerges from it. Controlled Chaos is a must-see exhibition for anyone who appreciates art that speaks to the resilience of the human spirit.

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Markets
