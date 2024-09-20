Corn Island Storytelling Festival
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
The Corn Island Storytelling Festival began in 1977. The Covid pandemic caused the festival to end in 2019. The Oldham County History Center is delighted to bring the joy of storytelling back to the community in the fall of 2024 in Oldham County!
For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamkyhistory.com.
