Corvette Experience - Bowling Green

The Corvette is giving the opportunity to drive a C8 Corvette sting ray around the track. Which includes a combination of classroom instruction and hands on practice around the track in a lead and follow. attendees also get a voucher lunch and a tour of the national Corvette Museum. Must be 18 years or older with a valid drivers license.

NCM Motorsports Park I-65 Exit 28, Bowling Green, Kentucky
Outdoor, Sports
