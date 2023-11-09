Corvette Experience - Bowling Green

× Expand VisitBGKY NCM

Corvette Experience

The Corvette is giving the opportunity to drive a C8 Corvette sting ray around the track. Which includes a combination of classroom instruction and hands on practice around the track in a lead and follow. attendees also get a voucher lunch and a tour of the national Corvette Museum. Must be 18 years or older with a valid drivers license.

