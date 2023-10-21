Cosmic Holler Fillm Fest - Paramount Arts Center

× Expand Visit Ashland #F26B2F - 4 Cosmic HOller Film Fest in Ashland KY

Cosmic Holler Fillm Fest

Get ready for an out-of-this-world experience! We're excited to announce the Cosmic Holler Film Fest a celebration of science fiction cinema that will take place on Saturday, October 21st at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, KY. Join us for a day of mind-bending films, exciting discussions, and special guests from the world of sci-fi.

Whether you're a die-hard fan of the genre or just looking for a fun night out, the Cosmic Holler Film Fest has something for everyone. So grab your popcorn and buckle up for a cosmic journey unlike any other!

Submissions start today! We can’t wait for you to create with us this October!

For more information, please call 606.329.1007 or visit cosmichollerfilmfest.com