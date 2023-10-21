Cosmic Holler Film Fest - Paramount Arts Center Ashland

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

The Cosmic Holler Film Fest

The Cosmic Holler Film Fest is a celebration of all things science fiction bringing together filmmakers and fans alike for a day full of otherworldly entertainment.

Set against the backdrop of the rolling hills of Eastern Kentucky, the Cosmic Holler Film Fest will take place in Ashland, KY on October 21st, 2023. Selected films in each category will be featured at the historic Paramount Theatre with an official award ceremony to follow.

In addition to the one-day screening event and award ceremony, filmmakers will be provided with the opportunity to network with other filmmakers and industry experts. Our goal is to cultivate a supportive and collaborative environment that fosters creativity and empowers everyone from filmmakers, prop and set creators, to make up artists to bring the visions to life and create with us in Ashland, KY.

All films must be submitted through FilmFreeway to be considered for selection at the Cosmic Holler Film Fest.

For more information, please visit filmfreeway.com/CosmicHollerFilmFest

Info

606.329.1007
