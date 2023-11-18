A Country Christmas - Tobacco Stick Trees with Hank Gevedon - Berea

Berea Makerspace 116 Spring Circle Drive, City of Berea, Kentucky 40403

A Country Christmas - Tobacco Stick Trees with Hank Gevedon

Spend the day with Hank as we build our own rustic Christmas decorations out of tobacco sticks! Hank will guide beginners through a variety of woodworking skills - layout and planning, measuring, bandsaw work, miter saw and drilling. People of all skill levels encouraged!

For more information, please visit bereamakerspace.wildapricot.org/event-5451053

