Couturism - KMAC

× Expand Julia Comer COUTURISM - Innovative Fashion Accessories, Jewelry, Wearable Art. Inspired by KMAC Couture.

Couturism

Join us on Thursday, April 25th from 5:30pm to 8pm for Couturism! Couturism is a KMAC Shop showcase of innovative jewelry, fashion accessories and Art To Wear created by fourteen talented artists, milliners, and jewelers. We are also honored to host an Artist Reception and Trunk Show featuring the hats of British Milliner Joy Scott London at this event. Couturism is presented in conjunction with the KMAC Couture Showcase and is open to the public.

For more information, please call 502.589.0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/couturism