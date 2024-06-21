× Expand CincyFests Covington Taco & Margarita Festival Presented by Tanteo

Welcome to the vibrant and delicious world of the Covington Taco and Margarita Festival! This lively event takes place in the heart of Covington, where the aroma of sizzling tacos and the tangy zest of margaritas fill the air. Prepare to embark on a culinary adventure as you sample an array of mouthwatering tacos crafted by talented local vendors. From traditional favorites to creative fusion creations, there is something to satisfy every palate.

And what better way to complement these delectable treats than with a refreshing margarita? Indulge in a variety of flavors and styles, from classic lime to exotic fruity blends. As you savor these delightful culinary pairings, immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere enhanced by live music, entertainment, and the lively camaraderie of fellow taco and margarita enthusiasts.

For more details, check out the CincyFests app on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Admission is FREE!

For more information, please visit thingstodocincinnati.com/covington-taco-and-margarita-festival