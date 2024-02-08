× Expand Lexington Children's Theatre Cows Don't Fly and Other Known Facts

Cows Don't Fly and Other Known Facts

Between a flying cow, a driving pig, and a goose who wants to join the circus, there’s never a dull moment at Miss Rosemary’s farm! Head just up the holler a bit and join the story yourself in this interactive play based on three books by Kentucky author Paul Brett Johnson.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org