Craft Night On The Farm

Blanchard's Gracious Acres 593 Fox Rd., Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Craft Night On The Farm

MadCity DIY Craft Studio is joining forces with Blanchard's Gracious Acres to host a craft night on the farm! 

Choose from an 8" truck, latte, or highland cow for $20 or a 6" ghost for $15.

For more information call (270) 339-5190.

Info

Blanchard's Gracious Acres 593 Fox Rd., Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Crafts, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Craft Night On The Farm - 2023-09-29 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Craft Night On The Farm - 2023-09-29 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Craft Night On The Farm - 2023-09-29 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Craft Night On The Farm - 2023-09-29 17:00:00 ical