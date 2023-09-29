Craft Night On The Farm
Blanchard's Gracious Acres 593 Fox Rd., Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Craft Night On The Farm
MadCity DIY Craft Studio is joining forces with Blanchard's Gracious Acres to host a craft night on the farm!
Choose from an 8" truck, latte, or highland cow for $20 or a 6" ghost for $15.
For more information call (270) 339-5190.
Crafts, Kids & Family