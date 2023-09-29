× Expand Blanchard's Gracious Acres Blanchard's Gracious Acres

Craft Night On The Farm

MadCity DIY Craft Studio is joining forces with Blanchard's Gracious Acres to host a craft night on the farm!

Choose from an 8" truck, latte, or highland cow for $20 or a 6" ghost for $15.

For more information call (270) 339-5190.