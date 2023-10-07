Crafting Cocktails: The Art of the Drink at KMAC

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Crafting Cocktails: The Art of the Drink

KMAC Museum is partnering with local beverage makers to host an unforgettable night of music, food, and delicious drinks (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic)! Join us for this one-of-a-kind experience within a contemporary art setting, where we shine a light on the amazing beverage brands that our community has to offer!

