CRAVE Food and Music Festival - Lexington
to
Masterson Station Park 3051 Leestown Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Performing live on the 2023 Big Ass Fans Music Stage
at Crave Food & Music Festival:
SATURDAY, AUGUST 26
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Frigid Kitty
1-2 p.m. – Devine Carama
2:30-3:30 p.m. – The Jesse Lees
4-5:30 p.m. – Bee Taylor
6.-7:30 p.m. – Ernie Johnson From Detroit
8.-10 p.m. – Joslyn & the Sweet Compression
SUNDAY, AUGUST 27
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Club Dub
1-2 p.m. – Doom Gong
2:30-3:45 p.m. – New Beckham County Ramblers
4:15-5:15 p.m. – 10 Foot Pole
5:45-7 p.m. – Big Maracas
Special thanks to our 2023 presenting stage partner,
Big Ass Fans, and presenting artist partner,
WRFL 88.1 - Radio Free Lexington!
Parking: Free
Food: Vendors will offer items for $5 and other price points. Some have $2 and $3 options. Digital CRAVE Bucks must be used for all food and beverages inside the festival. $1 = 1 CRAVE Buck.
Music: Included with admission
Bounce houses and other kids' activities: Included with admission
For more information, please visit cravelexington.com/