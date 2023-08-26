CRAVE Food and Music Festival - Lexington

Masterson Station Park 3051 Leestown Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

CRAVE Music and Food Festival - Lexington

Performing live on the 2023 Big Ass Fans Music Stage

at Crave Food & Music Festival:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Frigid Kitty 

1-2 p.m. – Devine Carama 

2:30-3:30 p.m. – The Jesse Lees 

4-5:30 p.m. – Bee Taylor 

6.-7:30 p.m. – Ernie Johnson From Detroit

8.-10 p.m. – Joslyn & the Sweet Compression

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Club Dub 

1-2 p.m. – Doom Gong 

2:30-3:45 p.m. – New Beckham County Ramblers 

4:15-5:15 p.m. – 10 Foot Pole 

5:45-7 p.m. – Big Maracas 

Special thanks to our 2023 presenting stage partner,

Big Ass Fans, and presenting artist partner,

WRFL 88.1 - Radio Free Lexington!

Parking: Free

Food: Vendors will offer items for $5 and other price points. Some have $2 and $3 options. Digital CRAVE Bucks must be used for all food and beverages inside the festival. $1 = 1 CRAVE Buck. 

Music: Included with admission

Bounce houses and other kids' activities: Included with admission

For more information, please visit cravelexington.com/

Info

