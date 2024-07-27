CRAVE

Lexington’s favorite culinary party of the year returns for its eleventh season, as the CRAVE Food + Music Festival, presented by Kroger, sweeps into Beaumont, returning to its roots at the Moondance Amphitheater. More than 30 local and regional restaurants, food trucks and additional vendors are slated to take part in the family-friendly weekend-long celebration of the area’s diverse and flourishing food and music scene.

Participating restaurants and food vendors will serve up a specially curated array of entrees and samplings at convenient price points starting at $3-$5. New additions to the festival’s roster of participating food establishments include Mazunte Bodega, Sage Rabbit and Honeywood. A full list of participating food vendors – ranging from casual diners, handcrafted confections and ethnic street food to chef-driven caterers and established fine-dining establishments – can be found at www.cravelexington.com/food.

For more information call (859) 266-6537 or visit cravelexington.com