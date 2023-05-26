× Expand Bernheim Forest Frog at night

Creatures of the Night: Froggy Night Adventure

Journey with Bill Napper and fellow Volunteer Naturalists on a driving tour into sections of Bernheim where crepuscular and nocturnal creatures are most active. The program includes a small amount of hiking through easy terrain.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/event/creatures-of-the-night-froggy-night-adventure/