Creatures of the Night: Froggy Night Adventure
to
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
×
Bernheim Forest
Frog at night
Creatures of the Night: Froggy Night Adventure
Journey with Bill Napper and fellow Volunteer Naturalists on a driving tour into sections of Bernheim where crepuscular and nocturnal creatures are most active. The program includes a small amount of hiking through easy terrain.
For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/event/creatures-of-the-night-froggy-night-adventure/
Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor