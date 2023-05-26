Creatures of the Night: Froggy Night Adventure

to

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Creatures of the Night: Froggy Night Adventure

Journey with Bill Napper and fellow Volunteer Naturalists on a driving tour into sections of Bernheim where crepuscular and nocturnal creatures are most active. The program includes a small amount of hiking through easy terrain.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/event/creatures-of-the-night-froggy-night-adventure/

Info

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
502.955.8512
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Creatures of the Night: Froggy Night Adventure - 2023-05-26 20:45:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Creatures of the Night: Froggy Night Adventure - 2023-05-26 20:45:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Creatures of the Night: Froggy Night Adventure - 2023-05-26 20:45:00 Outlook iCalendar - Creatures of the Night: Froggy Night Adventure - 2023-05-26 20:45:00 ical